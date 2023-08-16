Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $13.19 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,413,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,010 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 111.3% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $91.73. 414,218 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

