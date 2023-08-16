Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $26.04 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises about 1.5% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Corteva worth $26,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $50.40. 1,908,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average of $58.41.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

