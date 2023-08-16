Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $3.66 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $78.31. 4,650,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,022,429. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $92.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

