Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $43.28 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179,855 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 2.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of General Motors worth $43,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after purchasing an additional 921,435 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,248,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in General Motors by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,884,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $433,450,000 after buying an additional 1,872,986 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,737,000 after buying an additional 158,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

GM traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $32.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,132,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,567,557. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

