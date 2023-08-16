Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,353 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,401. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.17. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.71.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

