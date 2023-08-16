Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 633.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,212,000 after buying an additional 587,030 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,950,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,542,000 after buying an additional 167,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,280,000 after buying an additional 64,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $70.86. The stock had a trading volume of 220,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,685. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.22.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.