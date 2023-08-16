Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Trims Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,565 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,643,008,000 after buying an additional 411,508 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,631,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in TJX Companies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,869,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $810,763,000 after buying an additional 1,457,705 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,372,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,592. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $102.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

