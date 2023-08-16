Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 930.83 ($11.81).
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.69) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 970 ($12.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.42) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 890 ($11.29) to GBX 880 ($11.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 980 ($12.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,285.71%.
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
