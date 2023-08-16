Startek (NYSE:SRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRT. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Startek from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Startek in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Startek Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Startek stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $139.51 million, a PE ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. Startek has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Startek in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Startek during the first quarter worth $45,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Startek in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Startek during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Startek by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

