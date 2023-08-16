StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.68. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.