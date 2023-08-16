StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.88.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $147.78 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

