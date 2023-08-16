StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetSol Technologies news, President Naeem Ghauri bought 16,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $35,057.52. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 416,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,566.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

About NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.29% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.