StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 million, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 130,453 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,535.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 130,453 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,535.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in PEDEVCO by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PEDEVCO by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PEDEVCO by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

