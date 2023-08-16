StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Tantech stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tantech by 206.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 804,150 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tantech during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tantech during the first quarter worth $88,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

