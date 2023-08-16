StockNews.com Downgrades AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Sell

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of AC Immune stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 24,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,256. The stock has a market cap of $255.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.68. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 1st quarter valued at $2,036,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AC Immune by 22.2% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,322,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,139,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 162,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 720.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 52,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

