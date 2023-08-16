StockNews.com Downgrades Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) to Hold

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DMLP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.18. 35,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,995. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.23. Dorchester Minerals has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $33.18.

Insider Transactions at Dorchester Minerals

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $145,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,039.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dorchester Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMLP. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 59.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 45.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

