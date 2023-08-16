StockNews.com Downgrades Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) to Hold

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Dorchester Minerals Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:DMLP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.18. 35,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,995. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.23. Dorchester Minerals has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $33.18.
Insider Transactions at Dorchester Minerals
In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $145,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,039.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Dorchester Minerals
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dorchester Minerals
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.