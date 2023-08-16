StockNews.com Downgrades Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) to Sell

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. 106,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $100.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.67. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
