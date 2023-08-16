StockNews.com Downgrades Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) to Sell

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. 106,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $100.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.67. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

About Seanergy Maritime

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,103,300 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 58,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

