StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance
HALL opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $18.70.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 158.59% and a negative net margin of 71.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hallmark Financial Services
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.