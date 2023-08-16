StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HALL opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $18.70.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 158.59% and a negative net margin of 71.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

