StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

SIEB stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $86.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

