StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.42. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Stories

