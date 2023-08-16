StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered United States Antimony from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UAMY

United States Antimony Stock Performance

NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.52.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAMY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 349.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 129,544 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in United States Antimony by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in United States Antimony by 22.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 77,110 shares during the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Antimony

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.