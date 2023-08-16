StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered United States Antimony from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.
Read Our Latest Report on UAMY
United States Antimony Stock Performance
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of United States Antimony
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAMY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 349.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 129,544 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in United States Antimony by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in United States Antimony by 22.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 77,110 shares during the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About United States Antimony
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United States Antimony
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.