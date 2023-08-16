StockNews.com Lowers Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) to Hold

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

NYSE:SUPV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,735. The company has a market capitalization of $253.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.35. Grupo Supervielle has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

About Grupo Supervielle

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 31.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 365.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 57,926 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 3,396.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 21,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

