StockNews.com Lowers Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Sell

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MRCY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

MRCY stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,507. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.83, a PEG ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 208.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $95,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

