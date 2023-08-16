StockNews.com Lowers PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) to Hold

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PowerFleet

PowerFleet Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PWFL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. 63,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,469. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.36. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 14,257.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the first quarter worth $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PowerFleet

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.