StockNews.com Upgrades AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) to Buy

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MITT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. 128,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,633. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $128.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.88.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $60.79 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 72,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust



AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

