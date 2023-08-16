StockNews.com Upgrades Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Buy

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $9.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $832.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,343. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.18. The company has a market capitalization of $343.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $869.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $720.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Broadcom by 68.5% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

