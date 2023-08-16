StockNews.com Upgrades Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) to “Buy”

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PAA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,584,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $15.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 419,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 69,811 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

