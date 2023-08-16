StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. StoneCo updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.34. 8,529,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,334.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in StoneCo by 24.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 340,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 67,570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in StoneCo by 25.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 61,693 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

