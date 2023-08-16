Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,465,000 after buying an additional 3,023,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $421,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.05. 1,747,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145,505. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average of $73.10.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.