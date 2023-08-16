Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 352,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Adagene makes up approximately 0.1% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd owned 0.81% of Adagene worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adagene by 339.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 74,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Adagene alerts:

Adagene Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ADAG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 23,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,924. Adagene Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adagene in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADAG

About Adagene

(Free Report)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.