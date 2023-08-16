Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Purchases New Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. Super Micro Computer accounts for 0.6% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,174.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,327.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,174.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,409 shares of company stock valued at $14,164,411. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

SMCI stock traded down $7.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,781. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $357.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.01 and a 200-day moving average of $173.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

