Stratis Trading 5% Lower This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001517 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $67.23 million and $13.08 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,822.82 or 0.06259838 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00039512 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00027225 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012831 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 152,241,543 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

