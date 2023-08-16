Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

Shares of STRT stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. 5,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,196. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the first quarter worth $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

