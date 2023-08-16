Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STRT
Strattec Security Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the first quarter worth $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.
About Strattec Security
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Strattec Security
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.