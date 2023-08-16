Streamr 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.18 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $21.15 million and $1.18 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Streamr

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,016,486,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,956,753 tokens. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

