Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.36

Shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.36 and traded as high as $16.75. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 396 shares.

Summit State Bank Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter.

Summit State Bank Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit State Bank

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Summit State Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSBI. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 11.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Summit State Bank by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit State Bank by 3.9% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

