Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,039,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of American Electric Power worth $185,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.1 %

AEP stock opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $78.87 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

