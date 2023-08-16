Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,638,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of General Motors worth $206,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

