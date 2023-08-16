Swiss National Bank Sells 376,700 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,674,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 376,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $197,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,783,781,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.