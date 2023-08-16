Swiss National Bank Sells 41,400 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $230,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $102.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $182.90.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

