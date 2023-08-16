Swiss National Bank Sells 91,700 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of HCA Healthcare worth $221,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $606,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,376,000 after purchasing an additional 133,007 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $268.72 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.47 and its 200 day moving average is $271.39. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

