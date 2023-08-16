Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 85.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

SNDX stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. 34,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,662. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,119,468.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,119,468.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $982,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,142 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,425. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,302,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,592,000 after purchasing an additional 652,451 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,206.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 83,238 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,620,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,247,000 after buying an additional 409,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $752,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

