Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Synopsys worth $234,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Synopsys by 470.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $436.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $440.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.73. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

