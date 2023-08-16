Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.01-3.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.567-1.597 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.04-$11.09 EPS.

Synopsys Trading Down 2.0 %

SNPS traded down $8.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $428.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $468.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $440.56 and its 200-day moving average is $400.73.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $443.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $2,903,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 297,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $911,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,219,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Synopsys by 13.3% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.