Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.04-11.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.81-5.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.82 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.04-$11.09 EPS.

Synopsys Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $8.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $428.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $440.56 and a 200 day moving average of $400.73. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $468.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $443.00.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Synopsys by 23.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

