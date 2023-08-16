Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SYPR opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the second quarter worth $7,582,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,507,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 287,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 24.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

