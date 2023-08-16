Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of SYPR opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.25.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sypris Solutions
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.