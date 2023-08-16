Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

SKT stock opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $4,768,786.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,281,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,184.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan E. Skerritt sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $69,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,145.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $4,768,786.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,281,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,184.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

