Target’s (TGT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $156.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.79.

Get Target alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Stock Performance

Target stock traded up $6.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,048,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,740. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.34 and a 200 day moving average of $150.41. Target has a one year low of $124.96 and a one year high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.