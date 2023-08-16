Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Director Purchases $350,000.10 in Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) Director John A. Stalfort III purchased 388,889 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $350,000.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 999,381 shares in the company, valued at $899,442.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of TSHA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. 7,490,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,879. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSHA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

