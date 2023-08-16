TD Cowen Boosts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $75.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.37. The company had a trading volume of 65,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,935. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89. Pentair has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $71.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Pentair’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Pentair by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

