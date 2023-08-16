Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TELDF. Barclays cut Telefónica Deutschland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC cut Telefónica Deutschland from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Telefónica Deutschland to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.35.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Telefónica Deutschland
Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance
Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.
See Also
